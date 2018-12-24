The biggest 2018 stories from music, to dance and film [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is christmas eve but actually it is the last week of the year 2018 and we are taking a look or review at some of the biggest stories in the year across various sectors.
So let’s begin with a review of arts and culture through 2018 in Africa.
What’s been the biggest stories from music, to dance and film?
Here we go…
02:42
Ivory Coast artist breathes fresh life to e-waste
Go to video
Kenya: discover the heartbeat of Africa
01:16
Inauguration of the Museum of Black Civilizations in Dakar [No Comment]
10:14
Interview: The rise of Congolese photographer Robert Nzaou
01:43
Migrants focus of Cairo's IOM Film Festival
05:03
The thorny question of the restitution of African art [This is Culture]