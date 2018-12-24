Sudan's anti-gov't protests enters 5th day

Protests against the government of President Omar al-Bashir in Sudan enters day 5 on Monday.

Reports say doctors are expected to join the protest over increasing cost of bread and fuel.

At least 12 people are reported to have been killed since the protest erupted on Wednesday December 19.

The Sudanese government increased the price of a loaf of bread from one Sudanese pound to three or about $ 0.02 to 0.06.

The increase heightened concerns over price increases and shortage of basic commodities and a cash crisis in the North-East African nation.

Several shortages of fuel and bread, both subsidised by the government have forced people in Juba and other cities to queue at bakeries and petrol stations.

The protesters are calling on President Omar al-Bashir to step down.

He has been in power for three decades.