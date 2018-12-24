Migrant children receive Christmas gifts on charity boat

A christmas treat for children of migrants rescued off the Coast of Libya on Christmas eve.

Spanish charity Open Arms released a video of children celebrating christmas on the vessel on Monday.

The Charity rescued 311 migrants on Saturday December 22 and is currently on its way to the Spanish port of Algeciras.

Several European countries including Malta and Italy had refused to allow the boat into their territories.

Proactiva Open Arms operates between Libya and Southern Europe on a mission to help migrants who have found themselves in trouble while attempting to cross the sea from North Africa.

Reuters