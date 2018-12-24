Madagascar: Ravalomanana asks supporters to defend votes

Former President and candidate in the Presidential election in Madagascar, Marc Ravalomanana, has urged his supporters to defend their votes after Wednesday’s runoff whose results are expected around Christmas.

On Sunday, his arch competitor and former head of state, Andry Rajoelina promised a clear victory in the election runoff.

Rajoelina was leading with 55.08%, according to latest tallies published on Sunday night by the Electoral Commission after counting more than half of the ballots.

Ravalomanana had 44.92% of the vote, according to figures from more than three quarters of polling stations.

44-year-old Rajoelina won the first round with 39.23% , against 35.35% for 69-year-old Marc Ravalomanana,

Both ex-presidents had been banned from running for president in 2013 as part of a post-crisis agreement approved by the international community.