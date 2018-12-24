Libya, Turkey to investigate seized weapons

Turkey and Libya have agreed to launch a joint investigation into a shipment of arms seized at the Libyan port of Khoms.

According to the UN-backed Libyan government the agreement had been made following talks between Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Tripoli.

The Turkish foreign minister noted the shipment of arms to Libya does not represent the policy or approach of the Turkish state.

Regarding this issue, we shared information today but as you say, it is not a ship loaded with weapons but there is an investigation into two containers on the ship that had blank and black cartridges. We are very sensitive to this problem.

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mevlut Cavusoglu touched on the issue during a press conference in Tripoli.

“Regarding this issue, we shared information today but as you say, it is not a ship loaded with weapons but there is an investigation into two containers on the ship that had blank and black cartridges. We are very sensitive to this problem.”

The cache consisted of 3,000 Turkish-made pistols, handguns, hunting rifles and ammunition, according to Benghazi’s Benina airport customs services.

A cargo of 2.5 million Turkish-made bullets was also discovered in the port a day before.

The UN mission in Libya described the arms discovery as “extremely worrying”.

AFP