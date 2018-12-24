"Leaving?": migration and psychological consequences[This is Culture, TMC]

In this documentary, Guy Roméo, Stéphane, Boye Gaye, Cheikh and Léo, recount their stay abroad. They, who were ready to do anything for a better future, speak out for the first time.

With the exception of Guy Roméo, they all returned to Cameroon and Senegal, deeply affected by their experiences. Several years later, they are still suffering the consequences, especially since their return home is considered a failure.

“Leaving?” highlights the irreversible psychological damage these unfortunate migrants suffer.

Coming at a time when migration is at the heart of public debate, “Leaving?” aims to raise awareness on the dangers of illegal migration as well as to change attitudes among Africans; by encouraging those who, from Europe perpetuate the image of an ideal West. Mary-Noël Niba and Laurence Lascary hope to dissuade other Africans from leaving their country for an imaginary Eldorado by giving a voice to those who have had the courage to return.

The film, self-produced by “Luman Communications” and “De l’Autre Côté du Périph”, will be released in 2019. The two women also hope to be able to organize a tour of screenings and debates throughout the continent.