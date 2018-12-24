CAF confirms Cameroon to host AFCON 2021

Football Planet
16th final round of the African Club Cup wraps off. No big surprises in either the Champions League or the CAF Cup, but a monumental comeback for Horoya AC of Guinea who beat the Libyans of Al-Nasr 6 goals 2 after losing 3 – 0 in the first leg. All the results of the 16th finals of these two tournaments in this program.
And then again, a new twist on the AFCON 2021 file. Cameroon is well prepared to host the competition, according to CAF, which accuses the Ivorian Football Federation of misinformation..
And the guest on the show today is Soumaïla Tiémogo, coach of Niger’s national junior team, who talks to us about the team’s ambitions for the next African Cup of Nations in the category that his country is about to host in a little over a month.
up next
Most read
Football PlanetFootball Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #footballplanet
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on footballplanet @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
11:56
UCL & CAF: Al Ahly inches close to 9th crown [Football Planet]
12:00
Africa braces as Al Ahly Vs Espérance final nears [Football Planet]
13:00
Marseille remain firm over Cameroon winger Bedimo's axing [Football Planet]
04:20
CAF takes disciplinary action against referees [Sport]
13:35
Transfer window: Done deals on African players [Football Planet]
12:07
African stars sign contracts with various major clubs in Europe