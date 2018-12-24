Welcome to Africanews

CAF confirms Cameroon to host AFCON 2021

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

16th final round of the African Club Cup wraps off. No big surprises in either the Champions League or the CAF Cup, but a monumental comeback for Horoya AC of Guinea who beat the Libyans of Al-Nasr 6 goals 2 after losing 3 – 0 in the first leg. All the results of the 16th finals of these two tournaments in this program.

And then again, a new twist on the AFCON 2021 file. Cameroon is well prepared to host the competition, according to CAF, which accuses the Ivorian Football Federation of misinformation..

And the guest on the show today is Soumaïla Tiémogo, coach of Niger’s national junior team, who talks to us about the team’s ambitions for the next African Cup of Nations in the category that his country is about to host in a little over a month.

