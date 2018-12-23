Sudan's main opposition party condemns "armed repression"

The leader of Sudan’s main opposition party, on Saturday, condemned the “armed repression” of demonstrations in several cities across the country after the announcement of an increase in bread prices, saying the incident killed about “22”.

“It is legal and justified by the deterioration of services and living conditions. But the regime is facing demonstrations with violence, which has killed 22 people, injured many and arrested dozens of people so far,” said Sadek al-Mahdi, leader of the opposition Al-Oumma party.

al-Mahdi added that they are asking all regular forces not to use violence against the oppressed and the hungry, stating that the use of violence will lead to a national and international investigation, for sure.

It is legal and justified by the deterioration of services and living conditions. But the regime is facing demonstrations with violence, which has killed 22 people.

The government’s decision this week to raise the price of bread by 1 to 3 Sudanese pounds (about 2 to 6 cents) has led to demonstrations since Wednesday.

According to Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, advisor to President Omar al-Bashir , two of the people who were killed in Al-Qadarif were members of the security forces in civilian clothes. He said they were in Al Qadarif with the demonstrators.

“The armed forces must protect the country’s strategic locations. It is its role under Article 26 of the Criminal Code that the armed forces must protect them. They are currently being deployed to protect strategic private and public places.”

Opposition added that the movement is legal and was launched because of deterioration of the economy.

The group is calling for a “national and international investigation.”