Macron praises French troops in Sahel region

French President Emmanuel Macron addressed members of the French military in N’Djamena, Chad on Saturday on the first of a two-day visit to meet troops stationed there as part of the 3,000 strong Barkhane contingent fighting insurgents in the Sahel.

“You have deeply weakened these radical Islamist groups that recruit, enslave, sow terror and crime. Be proud of these successes”, Macron said.

As he faces the biggest political crisis of his presidency, Macron stressed that the French military’s work in the Sahel region is helping to weaken radical Islamist groups in the region and to reduce attacks in France itself.

“Wherever we fight this terrorism, we protect our own. Because this is the same terrorism that struck our country in Strasbourg a few days ago”, the French President added.

On Sunday, Macron will hold a joint news conference with Chadian President Idriss Deby.

Reuters