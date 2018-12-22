Kenya's Chief Justice hospitalized after car crash

Kenya’s Chief Justice David Maraga was admitted to hospital Saturday, after being involved in a road accident.

Maraga and his wife Yucabeth Nyaboke were admitted into a hospital in Nakuru after the accident, but were later flown to the capital Nairobi for better medical care.

The Chief Justice later – through a tweet – said he was okay, and that his aide and driver who were also in the car were also in fine condition.

My wife and I were involved in an accident in Nakuru this morning on our way to Church. We are undergoing medical observation. My driver and aide who were with us are also okay. We thank God for His mercies. Thank you Kenyans for your prayers and concern. — David Maraga (@dkmaraga) December 22, 2018

The accident occured as they drove to church for prayers.

UPDATE: Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Mongo Chimwaga has revealed that the CJ sustained head injuries while his wife was in shock but stable and doctors are monitoring her condition. https://t.co/kDDtCdbCMM — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) December 22, 2018

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit Maraga’s had been hospitalized.