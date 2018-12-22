Double car bomb attack in Somalia kills at least 7

At least seven people were killed on Saturday near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, Somalia in a double car bomb attack claimed by Somali Islamist Shebab, police sources say.

“We confirmed the deaths of seven people in both explosions and at least ten others were injured,” Ibrahim Mohamed, a local police official, told AFP. “Security forces have sealed off the area, and an investigation is ongoing.”

London-based Somali television Universal TV reported that three of its staff members died in the double attack, including a journalist of Somali and British nationality, Awil Dahir.

The first explosion took place at a checkpoint next to the national theatre, located some 500 metres from the presidential palace.

The second explosion, more powerful according to witnesses, struck a nearby crossroad a few minutes later.

The double attack was claimed by Al Qaeda-affiliated Shebab Islamists, who stated in a statement that they targeted “a security checkpoint that protected the presidential palace”.

“The second explosion was very strong,” Idil Hassan, a witness told AFP. “I saw several bodies, including members of the security forces.

Chased out of Mogadishu in 2011, the Shebab lost most of their strongholds. But they still control large rural areas from where they conduct guerrilla operations and suicide attacks, including in the capital, against government, security or civilian.