Was Sierra Leone's chief justice forced to resign? [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
There has been a top government level resignation in Sierra Leone. Chief Justice Abdulai Hamid Charm resigned his position according to a statement from the presidency.
President Julius Maada Bio has since nominated a replacement for him. But something has kept Sierra Leoneans talking- did the Chief justice resign willingly or was he forced out of office?
There many rumours around his resignation. We discuss this and try to find out the true story from our correspondent Eric Kawa.
