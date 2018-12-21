UN adopts first ever resolution to tackle rural poverty

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted its first ever resolution to tackle poverty eradication in rural areas of developing countries on Thursday.

The resolution underlined the importance of promoting socioeconomic development in rural areas as an effective strategy for the eradication of poverty, including measures to improve infrastructure, inclusive financial facilities, employment, education, social welfare system and minimize digital gap, among others.

This also underlines the significance of a concerted effort to achieve Agenda 2030 goals.

Most UN member states recognize China's development achievements and are willing to learn from China's experience in poverty alleviation.

Ma Zhaoxu, is the Chinese Permanent Representative to the UN.

“Promoting the UN adoption of this resolution has a strong and practical meaning. China has played a significant leading role in poverty alleviation and eradication. In particular, accomplishing our poverty alleviation target by 2020 has received favorable strong feedback from the international community. Most UN member states recognize China’s development achievements and are willing to learn from China’s experience in poverty alleviation and enhance international cooperation on poverty relief with China. So in this sense, I think the resolution is of international importance”, Zhaoxu said.

The resolution by China noted nearly 80 percent of the extreme poor live in rural areas and on agriculture, saying the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development makes it a priority to end poverty.

The resolution also asked the UN secretary-general to submit a report to the 74th session of the UN General Assembly next year to add the topic of “poverty eradication in rural areas” to the agenda.

Reuters