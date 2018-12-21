Togo's legislative poll: counting underway

Polling stations closed in Togo where citizens vote to elect their parliamentary representatives on Thursday.

This parliamentary election was boycotted by the 14 opposition coalition citing irregularities in the electoral process.

They also called for reconstitution of the electoral commission.

According to AFP, the streets of Lome remained extremely calm throughout the day.

It also said voter turnout largely depended on neighbourhoods and whether or not they favored the opposition.

The voting day went smoothly under the scrutiny of some 8,000 security forces including the police and military, while the opposition asked its supporters “to prevent” the elections.

The opposition has criticized the ruling party for organizing the legislative elections by a body it claimed is composed solely of representatives in power.

Faure Gnassingbé has been in power since 2005. He succeeded his father, General Eyadema Gnassingbe, who led the country for 38 years.

AFP