Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tension as DRC election gets postponed to Dec 30 [The Morning Call]

Tension as DRC election gets postponed to Dec 30 [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is a decision that Congolese are very familiar with: the presidential election in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to a week later on December 30. The country’s electoral commission says its decision to delay the election by a week was due to problems caused by a recent fire that destroyed 80% of the voting machines in the Congolese capital city, Kinshasa.

The long overdue presidential elections in the country have been postponed repeatedly since 2016. This time though the delay is one feared to stoke tensions, angry reactions, and worsen the fragile security situation in the country.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..