Protests greet news of DRC's poll postponement

Students protests in Kinshasa following news that the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Independent National Election Commission has postponed holding of the presidential election to December 30.

In the streets of Kinshasa, locals are unhappy about the development

“Even if today we gave Mr. Nangaa or Mr. Kabila even 10 years, I tell you Kabila will not manage to organize the elections, it’s a dictator”, said Nestor Basekele, a protester.

Even if today we gave Mr. Nangaa or Mr. Kabila even 10 years, I tell you Kabila will not manage to organize the elections.

“We are here because we hear rumors that Corneille Nangaa (CENI President) has postponed the elections, we do not know what he is looking for in this country, leave and leave our country, we have left you two years and you have been unable and you are still asking for a week, no, because this Sunday we will all go to the elections”, said Mousa a supporter of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS).

The DRC’s electoral body announced a postponement of the December 23 poll for a week citing technical challenges.

This is the third postponement of the general elections in this Central African nation.

AFP