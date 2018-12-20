Yemeni mother of dying son arrives in the U.S to reunite with him

The Yemeni mother of a dying son arrived in the United States Wednesday at the San Francisco airport after U.S officials issued a waiver to allow her reunite with her son.

Her husband, Ali Hassan welcomed the wife after she was blocked by President Trump’s travel ban from entering the States.

“I want to thank CAIR, Saad, Basem and his crew members, the media, elected officials and people all around the world for their support. This is a difficult time for our family but we are blessed to be together. I ask you to respect our privacy as we go to be with our son again. The Muslims ban has hurt Yemeni-American families, I need to end, thank you”, said Ali Hassan, father of dying 2-year old Abdullah Hassan.

According to an Attorney from Nimr Law, Shaima Swileh had applied for a visa some 17 months ago and was told that she would be considered for a waiver for more than a year. The law firm is suing the government for what it calls a ‘sham waiver process’.

Shaima Swileh, is a Yemeni national, and therefore not allowed to enter the U.S. since the Supreme Court upheld the president’s ban targeting people from Muslim-majority countries including Libya, Somalia, Iran, Syria and Yemen.

Hassan and Shaima’s two-year-old son Abdullah suffers a rare brain disease. He’s on life support at a children’s hospital in Oakland, California.

Reuters