US unveils new Africa policy: to what effect could it be? [The Morning Call]

The US has unveiled a new Africa policy. The Trump administration says the policy is focused on combating the “predatory” practices of China and Russia, and ending what it calls “unproductive, and unaccountable” UN peacekeeping missions on the continent.

So, what does this policy entail and how could it change or improve the state of relations between the US and Africa?

From Washington DC, Policy analyst Joseph Szlavik speaks with us on this.