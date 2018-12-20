Robotics and innovation studies at Mohammed VI Polytechnic University

Kamal Chouhbi is passionate about robotics. He joined the Emines Technologie club of the School of Industrial Management, the foundation stone of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University in Benguérir, Morocco.

The Club, created by students for students, practices “Learning by doing” philosophy through innovation. Kamal developed a prototype of a robot explorer, inspired by the “mars rover” robot of NASA.

Kamal Chouhbi is a technology student at the university.

"It's a robot explorer, to explore areas where man can't have access... either for security reasons it's better to send a robot, to explore the area... Here we have a six-wheeled robot, and this wheel has a motor, so we have six drive wheels that are independent... we tried to have a rookie boogie system, so this syste

“It’s a robot explorer, to explore areas where man can not have access… either for security reasons it’s better to send a robot, to explore the area… Here we have a six-wheeled robot, and this wheel has a motor, so we have six drive wheels that are independent… we tried to have a rookie boogie system, so this system allows us to get over obstacles.”

The prototype was tested in the field, particularly in mining operations. Experiments that owe their realization to the policy of Mohamed VI Polytechnic University.

Hicham El Habti, the executive vice President of Science & Technology, outlines some objectives

“The policy of Mohamed VI Polytechnic University is to offer a framework here in Morocco to all Moroccan university and pre university students, to do very high quality research with internationally renowned partnerships with laboratories on site of extraordinary quality with a research agenda that is already there. This is the first part, and the second part is learning by doing it innovatively at the pedagogical level on subjects for learning in a new way.”

Today, the university is part of a network of about 100 African universities specializing in agricultural innovations, an illustration of the pan-Africanism of the Mohammed VI Polytechnic University at the academic level.