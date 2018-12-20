Nigeria: agricultural policy broken down?

Business Africa
Nigeria is struggling to keep its promises to reduce food imports by 2025 due to flooding and insecurity.
This was one of President Buhari’s campaign promises in 2015, to reduce food imports by $22 billion. A promise that the government, will find it difficult to keep due to serious flooding and attacks by Boko Haram in its northern part. This comes just a few weeks before the February 2019 elections.
