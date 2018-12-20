Experience Christmas in Africa [Travel]

Content provided by NYASHA K MUTIZWA
The Morning Call
Christmas in Africa: Traditions You May Not Know
In this travel episode with Nyasha K Mutizwa, we talk Christmas in Africa.
Christmas on the African continent is festive, colorful and loud! This is unarguably the most popular holiday in all of Africa, and Christians are not the only ones to celebrate the birth of the Christ. It is sometimes even celebrated in Muslim countries.
Most African cultures celebrate in similar and typical ways: new clothes are received on Christmas day, people travel back to the village for big cultural feasts and others choose to attend church in the morning. However, in this segment we discuss places with interesting Christmas traditions you may want to consider visiting.@NyashaKMutizwa
