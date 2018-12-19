US announces over $900m critical investment in Somalia

The United States Mission in Somalia has announced a critical investment in the Horn Africa nation disclosing that the amount involved could hit $900 million plus. The large chunk of the amount is to go into humanitarian assistance.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by ambassador Donald Yamamoto on Tuesday stating that it was part of US efforts to create a better tomorrow for Somalis.

“The United States is meeting life-saving humanitarian assistance needs; expanding education and healthcare; building institutions, good governance, and justice; creating jobs and advancing economic development; and providing stabilization and security for the people of Somalia,” the statement read.

The US government along with its aid agency, USAID re-established permanent diplomatic presence in Mogadishu in early December after decades out. The move was preceded by Yamamoto’s appointment as ambassador, he took post in November 2018.

Summary:

U.S. Humanitarian Assistance to Somalia

$420 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance to Somalia this year.

Job Creation

Creating more than 1,600 full-time, private sector jobs in the last 3 years. (In the dairy sector alone, our support created nearly 500 full-time and 650 seasonal jobs. We helped stop Irmaan Dairy from closing down; it now produces over 3,500 liters of milk daily.)

The United States is looking at airport and port upgrades to create trade and jobs.

Debt Relief

Consideration of debt relief to attract development to Somalia.

Education

Supporting secondary education for 160,000 youth in Somalia and 20,000 primary school children (45%) girls.

Governance and Stabilization

$110 million to help establish good governance, conflict resolution, and judicial reform.