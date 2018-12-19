Polls open in Madagascar's run off election [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
It is the second round of presidential elections in the Indian ocean island of Madagascar today. The run-off is between two ex-presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina, who clashed during the country’s 2009 political crisis. The two contenders had come a close first and second, far ahead of their competitors, in the preliminary vote in November.
In that first round, Rajoelina won 39 per cent compared with 35 per cent for Ravalomanana.
So, how have the two men come to this point. Here is some analysis of the rivalry between Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana.
