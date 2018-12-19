Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Polls open in Madagascar's run off election [The Morning Call]

Polls open in Madagascar's run off election [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

It is the second round of presidential elections in the Indian ocean island of Madagascar today. The run-off is between two ex-presidents, Marc Ravalomanana and Andry Rajoelina, who clashed during the country’s 2009 political crisis. The two contenders had come a close first and second, far ahead of their competitors, in the preliminary vote in November.

In that first round, Rajoelina won 39 per cent compared with 35 per cent for Ravalomanana.

So, how have the two men come to this point. Here is some analysis of the rivalry between Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..