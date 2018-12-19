Pics of the day, December 18, 2018 14 hours ago Africanews samples the pictures of the day’s news. More about World Tour pictures
Pics of the day, December 18, 2018
Africanews samples the pictures of the day’s news.
up next
Pics of the day, December 17, 2018
Pics of the day, December 13, 2018
Pics of the day, December 12, 2018
Pics of the day, December 11, 2018
Pics of the day, December 10, 2018
Pics of the day, December 6, 2018
More from Pics of the day
00:50
Pics of the day, December 18, 2018
00:50
Pics of the day, December 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, December 03, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 24, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 15, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 14, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 8, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 8, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, November 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 29, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 24, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 23, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 22, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 16, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 15, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 9, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 8, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 3, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 2, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, October 1, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 27, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 26, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 25, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 20, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 19, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 18, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 17, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 13, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 12, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 11, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 10, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 6, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 5, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, September 4, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 30, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 29, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 28, 2018
00:59
Pics of the day, August 27, 2018