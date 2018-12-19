Odinga, Obasanjo, others discuss role of ICT on African elections

Nigeria
Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga joined former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo in discussing the role of Information and Communication Technology, ICT, on the the electoral process in Africa.
Dubbed the The High-Level Meeting on ICT on the Electoral Process in Africa, the event was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state in southwest Nigeria.
Odinga and Obasanjo were joined by two former presidents Sierra Leone’s Ernest Bai Koroma and Ghana’s John Dramani Mahama.
According to Odinga, the meeting touched on mitigating the disruptive applications of ICT on elections. The former PM was a victim of technological manipulation during Kenya’s 2017 general elections.
The coalition he led into the polls managed to overturn the results at the Supreme Court but boycotted the re-run ordered by the court claiming the elections body, IEBC, had not adequately implemented orders of the court.
After swearing himself in as the ‘People’s president,’ he reached an agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Both rivals opted to unite and heal the nation divided after the polls.
