Zuma 'auditions' for South Africa's football team Bafana Bafana

South Africa’s former president, Jacob Zuma, who recently joined Twitter has continued to amass and impress his followers with video content, the latest being a clip of him playing football with children.

The 49 second video that shows the 76-year-old running around a pitch and kicking a football, was captioned with a message to the coach of the national football team.

‘‘Someone tell Stuart Baxter I’m match fit Bafana Bafana.’‘

Zuma, who was president of South Africa from 2009 until 2018, joined the microblogging site last week and has since amassed over 100,000 followers, engaging them with a mix of video tweets and messages busting fake news about him.

Tweeps love Zuma

The ex-president’s skills impressed many of his followers and caught the attention of Cape Town City football club, who tweeted, saying ‘Baba uCoach Benni is watching’.

Baba uCoach Benni is watching ? https://t.co/AKYcsndMX9 — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 17, 2018

I swear this account gives me life ???. Baba doing the most on this Twitter sphithiphithi — GabaSenne (@GabaSenne) December 17, 2018