Nigeria villagers inspect ruins after Boko Haram attack

Residents of Zabar mari, an agricultural village near the Nigerian town of Maiduguri inspected damages after an attack by Boko Haram.

At least four farmers were shot and their bodies were burned.

The jihadist group has intensified its attacks on farmers in recent months, accusing them of passing information to the military

According to a local rice farmer, Hassan Muhammad, everything was reduced to ashes.

“Yesterday, at 6 p.m., they (victims) found them in the bush, shot them dead and burned their bodies. They also went into a rice field and set fire to it ,” he said.

Insurgents invaded rice fields in the village, 10 kilometres from Maiduguri, on Sunday and shot dead four people, who were protecting the crops from potential thieves.

“We’ve been afraid for more than five months now. Almost every week, we lose loved ones. We certainly can’t stop farming because it’s the only way we can survive,“Garba Kyari said.

Last month, Islamist insurgents killed nine farmers and kidnapped twelve others in the village of Mammanti, near Maiduguri.

Boko Haram split into two factions. The one loyal to the movement’s historical leader, Abubakar Shekau, is known to target civilians, including in village attacks and suicide bombings.