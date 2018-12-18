Welcome to Africanews

Uganda electoral commission to gazette opposition party [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Uganda’s electoral commission says it is completing the verification process to have the main opposition party gazetted. Maj-Gen Mugisha Muntu, former president of Uganda’s main opposition party Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), had quit to form another political party in October.

The launch of his new party is planned for after Christmas.

We discuss the party politics in Uganda and what this means for the country.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

