Science Forum South Africa 2018 [Sci tech]

Ignatius Annor

The fourth edition of the Science Forum South Africa has been held in Pretoria. The platform saw the gathering of thousands of participants including scientists, policy-makers and students to open up discussion on the fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ignatius Annor was offered a travel grant by the South African Department of Science and Technology as an international media representative for the 3-day event.

If we are not collecting our own data and somebody else is collecting our data, we are going to be used to advance other people's financial interests at our expense.

He brings you some highlights on this week’s edition of Sci Tech.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

