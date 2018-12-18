Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Sport

sport

Manchester United sack coach Jose Mourihno

Manchester United sack coach Jose Mourihno

United Kingdom

Manchester United has sacked its manager Jose Mourinho, following a dismal start to the 2018/19 season.

The English club side announced on Monday, that it was partying ways with the 55-year-old Portuguese gaffer, who has been with the club since 2016.

‘‘The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future,’‘ read part of the statement.

The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

The statement added that a new caretaker manager would be appointed to run affairs at the club, until the end of the season.

United are sixth in the table with 26 points from 17 matches. The club is 19 pints behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, who they lost to (1-3) last weekend.

Reactions on social media

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..