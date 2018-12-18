Malawi's VP pledges crackdown on corruption

Malawi’s may elections hits up as vice president, Saulos Chilima, takes leadership of the opposition Movement for Transformation (UTM) party on Monday.

A head position that paves way for him to challenge President Peter Mutharika in next year’s elections.The Democratic People’s Party’s (DPP) ticket handed to him by Mutharika to run along him in the 2014 elections did little to hold him back.

The vice president left the DPP in June to form the UTM, criticizing corruption, nepotism and patronage within the ruling party.

“ Our country continues to experience entrenched and institutionalized corruption, cronyism and nepotism at all levels of our society. I therefore call upon all Malawians to join this agenda and mission were we shall all save and reclaim our mother Malawi,’‘ Saulos Chilima said.

Saulos Chilima was elected unopposed by some 900 delegates who gathered in Lilongwe for the first UTM Congress since its formation five months ago.

The 45 year old, is considered a possible rival of 79-year-old President Peter Mutharika, who won the 2014 elections, two years after the death of his brother, Bingu wa Mutharika.

AFP