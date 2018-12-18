Cameroon's freed prisoners demand release of separatists leaders [The Morning Call]

More than a day after being released from detention centers, some of the people accused of fighting for the creation of an English-speaking state in Cameroon have called for the movement’s leaders to be released if President Paul Biya wants peace in the country.

Their call comes after more than 289 people who had been arrested for attempting to create an English-speaking state, were freed on Friday after President Paul Biya had ordered legal proceedings against them to be stopped a day.