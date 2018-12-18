Welcome to Africanews

Cameroon's freed prisoners demand release of separatists leaders [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

More than a day after being released from detention centers, some of the people accused of fighting for the creation of an English-speaking state in Cameroon have called for the movement’s leaders to be released if President Paul Biya wants peace in the country.

Their call comes after more than 289 people who had been arrested for attempting to create an English-speaking state, were freed on Friday after President Paul Biya had ordered legal proceedings against them to be stopped a day.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

