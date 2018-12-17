Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

UN chief calls for greater international cooperation [The Morning Call]

UN chief calls for greater international cooperation [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The 2018 Doha Forum came to a conclusion on Sunday, ending two days of discussions on policy, international order and politics. As the forum ended the Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres called for international cooperation to deal with the challenges facing the world today.

“Challenges are growing outward while many people are turning inward, he says. Our journalist Ronald Kato now reports.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..