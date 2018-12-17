UEFA Champions League draw: Liverpool vs Bayern, Man United vs PSG

Football fans all over the world are relishing the mouth watering ties served up for the UEFA Champions League knockout stages, including a match between last season’s finalists Liverpool and German champions Bayern Munich.

The round of 16 draw, held on Monday paired defending champions Real Madrid, who are chasing a fourth successive title, and Dutch side Ajax.

Juventus, who have the services of Portuguese talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, will take on Spain’s Atletico Madrid. Ronaldo won four titles with Real Madrid.

Struggling Manchester United have been handed a seemingly herculean task of stopping Neymar and Mbappe’s Paris Saint Germain.

Spectacular. The round of 16 draw ?



Most exciting tie? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/ZjUBmvLwVl — #UCLdraw (@ChampionsLeague) 17 décembre 2018

The other round of 16 fixtures include Tottenham vs Borussia Dortmund, Lyon vs Barcelona and AS Roma vs FC Porto.

The first legs will be played on February 12-13 and February 19-20, while the return legs will be played on March 5-6 and March 12-13.

Fans are now sharing their predictions and thoughts on several social media polls.