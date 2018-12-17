South Africans celebrate country's beauty queen at Miss Universe

South Africans took to social media to celebrate Tamaryn Green, the country’s representative at the Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old Miss South Africa, was crowned runner-up, behind winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

‘‘I can’t put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you,’‘ Green posted on social networking site, Twitter.

I am so proud to be South African. To Catriona, may your reign as Miss Universe be abundantly blessed.

‘‘I am so proud to be South African. To Catriona, may your reign as Miss Universe be abundantly blessed.’‘

I can’t put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you.



I am so proud to be South African.



To catrionaelisa , may your reign as #MissUniverse be abundantly blessed. pic.twitter.com/lut6N2YXGU — Tamaryn Green (TamarynGreen) December 17, 2018

Well done TamarynGreen ! You did well and so proud of you. All the best in all your endeavors! With love from Zambia — InongeMatamwandi (AmakeFuture) December 17, 2018

Poised in beauty and grace the Official_MissSA , Tamaryn Green brought home the #MissUniverse First Runner-up title! Congratulations, our hearts are swelling with pride. pic.twitter.com/4MQgjO0TXt — vuzu.tv (vuzutv) December 17, 2018

TamarynGreen was the front runner tbh, they just didn't want South Africa to take it back to back. Congratulations Tam Tam, we are proud of you ??? #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/MgCTkZ3Rpt — MELANIN? (Katleho_Katz) December 17, 2018

South Africans won the pageant in 2017 (Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) and 1978 (Margaret Gardner).