South Africans celebrate country's beauty queen at Miss Universe

Daniel Mumbere

South Africa

South Africans took to social media to celebrate Tamaryn Green, the country’s representative at the Miss Universe pageant.

The 24-year-old Miss South Africa, was crowned runner-up, behind winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.

‘‘I can’t put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you,’‘ Green posted on social networking site, Twitter.

I am so proud to be South African. To Catriona, may your reign as Miss Universe be abundantly blessed.

‘‘I am so proud to be South African. To Catriona, may your reign as Miss Universe be abundantly blessed.’‘

South Africans won the pageant in 2017 (Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) and 1978 (Margaret Gardner).

