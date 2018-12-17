South Africans celebrate country's beauty queen at Miss Universe

South Africa
South Africans took to social media to celebrate Tamaryn Green, the country’s representative at the Miss Universe pageant.
The 24-year-old Miss South Africa, was crowned runner-up, behind winner, Catriona Gray of the Philippines.
‘‘I can’t put into words the overwhelming gratitude I feel today. South Africa, I could feel your love and support on the Miss Universe stage and I am so thankful for you,’‘ Green posted on social networking site, Twitter.
Congratulations ?— Dylan Schnittker (SchnittkerDylan) December 17, 2018
TamarynGreenyou are our own shining MissUniverse in our own country… #SouthAfrica
Official_MissSAwe love you ❤ pic.twitter.com/wlMi2NqgJb
Well done— InongeMatamwandi (AmakeFuture) December 17, 2018
TamarynGreen! You did well and so proud of you. All the best in all your endeavors! With love from Zambia
Poised in beauty and grace the— vuzu.tv (vuzutv) December 17, 2018
Official_MissSA, Tamaryn Green brought home the #MissUniverse First Runner-up title! Congratulations, our hearts are swelling with pride. pic.twitter.com/4MQgjO0TXt
— MELANIN? (Katleho_Katz) December 17, 2018
TamarynGreenwas the front runner tbh, they just didn't want South Africa to take it back to back. Congratulations Tam Tam, we are proud of you ??? #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/MgCTkZ3Rpt
South Africans won the pageant in 2017 (Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters) and 1978 (Margaret Gardner).
