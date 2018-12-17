"Leaving?": a documentary film that gives migrants a voice [This is Culture]

“Leaving?” is a quick question that runs the minds of millions. Why some people choose to take such huge risk to reach Europe.The documentary film co-produced by “De l’Autre Côté du Périph’” and “LUMAN Communications” takes a closer look at this situation.

The Cameroonian director, Mary-Noël Niba, tired of always seeing the same narrative about migrants in the media ,wants to see it changed.

One of the objectives of this documentary is to break the stereotype image of the West, being a much better place than Africa;as though Africa has nothing to offer.

"Those who have the courage to go home are the heroes! Because sometimes the hardest part is not the galley in the West, it is facing the eyes of those who are waiting for you on the spot that is the hardest to overcome''

She yearns to encourage those who wish to take the path back to the continent, to dare to believe in Africa.