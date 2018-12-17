Itodo emerges 'The Future Awards Africa 2018' young person of the year

The sponsor of the ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill, in Nigeria, Samson Itodo has emerged as ‘The Young Person of the Year’ at the 13th edition of“The Future Awards Africa” held on Sunday at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

The ground-breaking bill, which was finally signed in 2018, sought to advance youth participation in Nigerian politics, challenging post-Independence laws that preclude citizens under the age of 30 from participating in Federal, State, and Local Government election.

The Communication Manager, The Future Awards Africa, Rick Nwanso in a press statement said Samson Itodo took the top prize in a category made up of several inspiring Nigerians including author, Tomi Adeyemi; artiste, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke; academic, Nemitari Ajienka, and scientist, Dr. Mahmoud Maina.

The 2019 elections are very important because we cannot create true change in Nigeria without electing leaders who intend to develop the country.

Receiving his award, Itodo emphasized the importance of active youth participation in the electoral process especially the upcoming 2019 elections in Nigeria. He advised young Nigerians to leverage the opportunities provided by the Not-Too-Young-To-Run bill to get involved and create real impact in their communities.

“The 2019 elections are very important because we cannot create true change in Nigeria without electing leaders who intend to develop the country. So when we go out next year, I beg you to look around you and search for true leadership those who actually have the integrity and intention to lead. It’s all in our hands,” he said after receiving the award.

Other personalities who witnessed the event include Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria; Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman, Troyka Holdings; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation; Kingsley Moghalu, presidential candidate of Young Progressives Party; Obiageli Ezekwesili, presidential candidate, Allied Congress Party of Nigeria; entrepreneur and philanthropist, Jumoke Adenowo; Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde; Salawa Abeni and many more.

Zainab Balogun, Ahmed Musa, Simi, Samson Itodo win at The Future Awards Africa 2018 | See Full List https://t.co/U1LeA838kW pic.twitter.com/64TyADAGIY — Naijawapaz_ng (@naijawapaz) December 17, 2018

The Future Awards Africa has been called the ‘Nobel Prize for Young Africans and the ‘most important youth awards’ by Forbes. It is a set of prizes given annually to celebrate and accelerate innovation, creativity, and enterprise among young Africans aged 18 –31. It produced over 150 winners and over 1550 nominees since its first edition in 2006.

It is presented in conjunction with The Future Project, which has the mandate to build and empower citizens across Africa, through (inclusive) enterprise and (active) citizenship. This focus on Human Capital Development is informed by our value proposition: Africa’s growth needs a generation of young people who are gainfully employed and able to demand and secure better leadership.