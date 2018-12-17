Welcome to Africanews

CAN 2021: I. Coast, CAS appeal CAF withdrawal move [Football Planet]

CAN 2021: I. Coast, CAS appeal CAF withdrawal move [Football Planet]
Wahany Johnson SAMBOU

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) is unhappy with the Confederation of African Football (CAF). FIF has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) against a decision by CAF to withdraw its hosting rights for CAN 2021 in favor of Cameroon.

Also, Senegal retains its Beach soccer title after beating Nigeria again in the African Cup of Nations final. This is their fourth title in this tournament.

And we head to Tunisia to speak with the new coach of the Eagles of Carthage. Alain Giresse is a retired French international footballer and talks to Football Planet about his vision for the Tunisian national football team.

Our Wahany Johnson Sambou has more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.

