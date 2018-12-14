Zuma joins Twitter, calls out fake news fundraising for his legal fees

South Africa
South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, who joined Twitter on Friday, has called out a social media user, who was soliciting funds in his name.
In his second tweet after he joined the popular social networking site, Zuma quoted a tweet from a user who identifies themselves as Muke, and simply said ‘This is false’.
This is false https://t.co/b7zzCIRbeC— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) 14 décembre 2018
I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me.
Muke had tweeted asking people to send monetary contributions to a specific Capitek bank account, saying they were ‘fundraising for uBaba’, as Zuma is fondly refered to in South Africa.
The High Court in South Africa on Thursday ruled that Zuma must pay for legal costs of criminal prosecutions brought against him while in office.READ MORE: South Africa court orders ex-president to pay his legal fees
How Zuma was welcomed on Twitter
The 76-year-old former president, who was South Africa’s head of state from 2009 to 2018, joined Twitter on Friday, saying he felt the need to ‘move with the times’.
“Hello, everyone. I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me,’‘ Zuma said in a video shared on his new Twitter account.
Good morning Mzansi— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) 14 décembre 2018
Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F
Several South Africans including politicians from the opposition welcomed him to the platform.
Some good news. Your party has confirmed that it will be helping you collect funds for your court cases. #united #smallanyaskeletons. Perhaps the current President can make a donation.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) 14 décembre 2018
People have been missing you Baba. We welcome you to this media platform, indeed ungumuntu wabantu. pic.twitter.com/LYH06IhlR8— Philani Nyans (@Vusi_Philani) 14 décembre 2018
