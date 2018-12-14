Zuma joins Twitter, calls out fake news fundraising for his legal fees

South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma, who joined Twitter on Friday, has called out a social media user, who was soliciting funds in his name.

In his second tweet after he joined the popular social networking site, Zuma quoted a tweet from a user who identifies themselves as Muke, and simply said ‘This is false’.

This is false https://t.co/b7zzCIRbeC I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me. — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) 14 décembre 2018

Muke had tweeted asking people to send monetary contributions to a specific Capitek bank account, saying they were ‘fundraising for uBaba’, as Zuma is fondly refered to in South Africa.

The High Court in South Africa on Thursday ruled that Zuma must pay for legal costs of criminal prosecutions brought against him while in office.

The 76-year-old former president, who was South Africa’s head of state from 2009 to 2018, joined Twitter on Friday, saying he felt the need to ‘move with the times’.

“Hello, everyone. I have decided to move with times to join this important area of conversation because I hear that many people are talking about me,’‘ Zuma said in a video shared on his new Twitter account.

Good morning Mzansi



Thank you for the warm welcome, I look forward to engaging with you. pic.twitter.com/sr1MhSNf0F — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) 14 décembre 2018

Several South Africans including politicians from the opposition welcomed him to the platform.

Some good news. Your party has confirmed that it will be helping you collect funds for your court cases. #united #smallanyaskeletons. Perhaps the current President can make a donation. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) 14 décembre 2018