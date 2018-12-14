Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

S.A : more interested in cannabis after legal ruling

S.A : more interested in cannabis after legal ruling
Philemon Mbale NSONGAN Content provided by AFP

South Africa

The first exhibition in the cannabis industry in Pretoria, South Africa, after the Constitutional Court ruled in September that the private and personal use of marijuana was legal. A situation that attracts and motivates many entrepreneurs and consumers.

Although smoking was banned on the site, hundreds of people attended the trade show, including producers, manufacturers, brand owners, distilleries and brewers.

“Smoking pot!
Smoke weed!
Smoking weed!
It’s the best thing. It’s not as bad for your health as alcohol or cigarettes. It costs less, it lasts longer, it’s all good. And it’s produced by Mother Nature.” Jay and Buzwe reacting at the exhibition.

 
“It’s a nascent industry, and we have a front row seat. It’s the tip of the iceberg, but in the next 20 years, it’s going to be the green gold rush and everyone’s going to rush in.” Cornel van der Waat, Director of Complete Cannabis Solutions.

From medicinal oils, dog treats and even pure hemp clothing, participants were treated to a variety of cannabis products from the Southern African region.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..