Nigeria recognize most honest public officials

Nigeria on Wednesday in the capital, Abuja recognized its most honest officials at the second Integrity Idol Awards ceremony.

The event saw about 11,000 people vote for five of the 280 finalists.

The project was launched by Integrity Lab, a start-up promoting good governance around the world.

“The principle of rewarding Integrity for me is quite important because people are out there doing amazing stuff but every moment people focus on the bad doers and we try to focus on the good doers,” said Odeh Friday, organizer of the Integrity Ido Trophies.

A magistrate, and one of the winners of the Integrity Idol Trophy, Abdul Majid Oniyanyi said Nigeria’s Judiciary is not bad, and corrupt, adding that it’s not in the way the masses attack it.

“Personally I don’t entertain lawyers in chambers, and if I must see the lawyers, they must be both of them present and I think that’s the only way you can prevent yourself from even being offered. Because if I allow one lawyer comes in, even if he is a friend and he just comes to say hi, when he walks out of the office and the other person sees him, nobody knows what we discussed and everybody has the impression and then impressions are made, that’s the only way I think,” he added.

Odeh said they wanted to make this amazing and exciting to see how they can push people up in different public spaces, public offices and make them leaders in their spaces so they can have a corrupt-free environment and corrupt- free public service.