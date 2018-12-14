Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mali intelligence foil terrorist attacks [The Morning Call]

Mali intelligence foil terrorist attacks [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

This is undoubtedly a victory for the Malian, Burkinabe and Ivorian intelligence services after the announcement that authorities have foiled several planned attacks. A four-man “terrorist cell” was apprehended as they were preparing to carry out attacks in Bamako, Ouagadougou and Abidjan.

The 4 men are also suspected of having played a role in attacks and kidnappings in Mali and Burkina Faso.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..