Mali intelligence foil terrorist attacks [The Morning Call]

This is undoubtedly a victory for the Malian, Burkinabe and Ivorian intelligence services after the announcement that authorities have foiled several planned attacks. A four-man “terrorist cell” was apprehended as they were preparing to carry out attacks in Bamako, Ouagadougou and Abidjan.

The 4 men are also suspected of having played a role in attacks and kidnappings in Mali and Burkina Faso.