DRC: Electoral campaign marred by violence [The Morning Call]

It is one thing after the other barely nine days to the long delayed presidential polls in the Democratic Republic of Congo that have been foreshadowed by violence.

From fire that has destroyed thousands of controversial new voting machines to the killing of an opposition supporter…a lot seems to be unfolding.

According to reports, a teenager was shot dead on Thursday when police fired towards a group of supporters ahead of a rally by opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi. On Wednesday, at least 3 supporters of Martin Fayulu were killed on his arrival according to his campaign director.

