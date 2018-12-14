Burkina Faso: demonstrations in honor of murdered journalist

Thousands of people demonstrated Thursday in Ouagadougou to pay tribute to Norbert Zongo, a Burkinabe investigative journalist murdered twenty years ago, on December 13, 1998.

The Collective of Democratic Organizations of the Masses and Political Parties and the National Coalition to fight against impunity mobilized the crowd at the Place de la Nation.

The protesters chanted slogans like “Truth and Justice for Norbert Zongo”, “20 years of lying and indifference, that’s enough”.

“The death of Norbert Zongo is one of those blood crimes that have shaken the collective conscience of the Burkinabè people, and it is for us still an honor that 20 years later people continue to demonstrate to demand justice and truth for the record. “ Guy Zongo, son of Norbert Zongo

Norbert Zongo, 49, was killed while investigating the murder of David Ouédraogo, the driver of François Compaoré, younger brother of former president Blaise Compaoré .

On December 5, the French justice authorized the extradition of François Compaoré to Burkina Faso, for his alleged role in the case.