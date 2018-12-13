Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Somalia grants fishing licences to china [The Morning Call]

Somalia grants fishing licences to china [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Somalia has granted dozens of fishing licenses to China. The East African government signed 31 licenses with the China Overseas Fisheries Association in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

According to Somalia’s fisheries ministry, the move would ensure the resources are exploited legally. For years there had been illegal fishing that dominated the horn of Africa nation.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..