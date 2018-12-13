Somalia grants fishing licences to china [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Somalia has granted dozens of fishing licenses to China. The East African government signed 31 licenses with the China Overseas Fisheries Association in Mogadishu on Wednesday.
According to Somalia’s fisheries ministry, the move would ensure the resources are exploited legally. For years there had been illegal fishing that dominated the horn of Africa nation.
Go to video
2018 Review: Eritrea’s year of significant peace with neighbours
Go to video
Switzerland abandons sanctions against Eritrea citing UNSC vote
Go to video
Chinese scientists discover spider species that breastfeed their babies
Go to video
Rundown: Djibouti engagements by top US diplomat
Go to video
Mnangagwa launches construction of China-funded Zimbabwe parliament
Go to video
U.S. top diplomat in Ethiopia, first stop of Horn of Africa trip