Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Zimbabwe's ruling party plots to block Chamisa from contesting 2023 polls

Zimbabwe's ruling party plots to block Chamisa from contesting 2023 polls
Daniel Mumbere

Zimbabwe

Zimbabweans have taken to social media to challenge the women’s league of the ruling ZANU-PF party which on Friday endorsed president Emmerson Mnangagwa as their sole candidate for the 2023 presidential elections.

The Women’s League, which last year endorsed ex-president Robert Mugabe as their prefered candidate for the 2018 presidential candidates, has been described as a rubber stump arm of the party.

The women also supported a proposal to raise the age limit for presidential candidates, a move that is seen to be targeting opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

We support the resolution made by war vets, their proposal to say that age limit be set on eligibility to presidential candidates.

The veterans faction in the ruling party last week, called for the amendment of the constitution to raise the age limit for presidential candidates from 40 to 52.

Women’s League Secretary for Administration Comrade Monica Mutsvangwa said the party women were in full support of the war veterans’ proposal.

“We support the resolution made by war vets, their proposal to say that age limit be set on eligibility to presidential candidates,” she said.

Nelson Chamisa is 40, and would be ineligible to contest the 2023 elections, if the constitution is amended to that effect.

ZANU-PF enjoys a parliamentary majority, secured in the July 30 elections.

Reactions on social media

Several Zimbabweans called out the women’s league for targeting Chamisa, rather than lobbying the party to field a female presidential candidate.

SUGGESTED READING: Forbes 2018 Most Powerful Women: Ethiopia president sole African

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..