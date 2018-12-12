Kenya's new currency coins [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Out with the old, in with the new. Kenya has dropped the images of presidents from new cash coins. This is in line with the country’s 2010 constitutional requirements that banned the use of presidential portraits on Kenyan currency.
The currency also contains features that make it accessible to visually impaired people.
