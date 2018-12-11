Somalia president's impeachment flops as 14 MPs back down

An impeachment motion brought against Somalia president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has been dropped after the required number of petitioners was not met.

The main crust of the petition was because of international deals Farmaajo had signed with neighbouring Ethiopia and Eritrea. The issue of unilateral appointments in the army and judiciary was also highlighted.

Fourteen out of an initial 92 MPs who signed a petition last Sunday rescinded their decision crippling the motion which had insufficient members to proceed with.

Reports indicate that the fourteen said they did not support the motion but had been included wrongly.