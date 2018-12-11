Welcome to Africanews

Nobel Prize winner battling sexual violence [The Morning Call]

He is known as Dr. Miracle in the Democratic Republic of Congo for his surgical skill and dedication in helping women overcome the injuries and trauma of sexual abuse and rape.

Denis Mukwege has spent more than two decades treating thousands of women in a country once called the rape capital of the world.

On Monday, Mukwge was jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 in Oslo, Norway together with Iraqi activist Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict.

