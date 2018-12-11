Niger to shut down Airtel [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Another telecommunication firm is set for closure in Niger.
Barely a month after the closure of French telecoms group Orange because of a tax dispute, the country’s biggest telecoms operator Airtel, a subsidiary of the Bharti Airtel group is on the chopping board.
On Saturday the government ordered the closure of Airtel which has been present in Niger since 2001 and holds a 51 percent market share.
According to the government the company has unpaid taxes of 107 million dollars.
09:10
EU-Africa Economic Summit
01:12
Chad international meeting against Boko Haram
01:06
'South Africa First': Ramaphosa's plan to tackle unemployment
05:02
Chad: group petitions telecom operators over social media shutdown [The Morning Call]
01:42
Niger, Germany to work together to ''battle against terrorism''
02:52
Malians to vote in election this sunday [The Morning Call]