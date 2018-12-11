Niger to shut down Airtel [The Morning Call]

Another telecommunication firm is set for closure in Niger.

Barely a month after the closure of French telecoms group Orange because of a tax dispute, the country’s biggest telecoms operator Airtel, a subsidiary of the Bharti Airtel group is on the chopping board.

On Saturday the government ordered the closure of Airtel which has been present in Niger since 2001 and holds a 51 percent market share.

According to the government the company has unpaid taxes of 107 million dollars.